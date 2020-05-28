Rain showers to finish the work week, sunny cool weekend coming up

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, thunder possible. High 82

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mainly evening showers and storms. Low 66

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 78

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Early this morning we’re dealing with rain that is what is left of Tropical Storm Bertha which has made its way into the Ohio Valley from the Carolina coast in less than 12 hours. That moves north and east quickly.

The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds again with a better chance of afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms than the last few days. Even so rain totals look to be pretty meager by late this afternoon. High temperatures will just barely make it to the mid-80s.

Tonight the fairly low chances of showers with thunderstorms possible continue. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow a cold front moving through Indiana will cross the Buckeye State. That frontal rain makes it to western Ohio by mid-morning then continues east bringing more rain to the whole region as it does. The models are indicating a .25 to .5 inches of rain. High temperatures will just get out of the 70s to near 80.

High pressure out of Canada will drop southeast tomorrow night into Saturday. That air will be much cooler and drier. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the low 70s. Sunday morning will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Expect more sunshine Sunday and Monday with highs around 70.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the upper Great Lakes and spread south into Central Ohio Tuesday night and Wednesday.

-Bob