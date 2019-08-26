Rain showers & a cold front for the early week forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers, mainly before midnight, low 64

Tuesday: Few sprinkles early, then chance showers, storms late, high 80

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

Rain showers continue to move through our area overnight with periods of on and off rain showers. Most of the rain will not be that heavy, but will make for a wet night, mainly before midnight.

Overnight we could have a few light showers or sprinkles early on Tuesday with overnight lows near normal in the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday will see isolated showers late morning and into the afternoon. Better chances of storms will return late on Tuesday.

The cold front will be the main focus for storms late on Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. Tuesday night late skies will start to clear from the northwest to the southeast with lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday should be a nice day with clearing skies and highs near 80. Thursday looks a lot the same, with more sunshine and highs near 80.

Friday starts off sunny, but by late day more clouds will start to return as a cold front approaches for the weekend. I think for the Football Friday Nite games we should have temps in the 70s at kickoff with mixed clouds.

Friday overnight into Saturday a cold front will move towards our area, and this will give us a chance of showers to start the day on Saturday. The skies will start to clear later on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the lower 80s. We will have mostly sunny skies again for Labor Day Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

-Dave