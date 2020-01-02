Rain returns this evening, little snow for weekend

We are off to a chilly start with some sunshine, but clouds will be increasing through the day. A southerly flow of moist air ahead of a storm coming out of the southern Plains will introduce rain into the forecast this evening, which will continue on Friday, along with slowly rising temperatures into the low 50s.

A cold front trailing low pressure with a disturbance dropping south will cause temperatures to fall early Saturday, changing rain to wet snow during the day, with light accumulations. Several inches will accumulate across the western and northern counties of Ohio. Expect blustery and cold weather through the weekend with low pressure in the vicinity slowly moving northeast.

High pressure bring dry weather later in the weekend and early next week, before a northern system arrives Tuesday with light snow or a wintry mix.

Today: Clouds thicken, rain arriving this evening late. High 46

Tonight: Light Rain. Low 43

Friday: Periods of rain, breezy. High 52

Saturday: Rain to wet snow. High 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (30)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 41 (28)

Tuesday: Rain/wintry mix. High 38 (29)