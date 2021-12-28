After a balmy high of 65 Monday, today will be cloudy and cooler, with readings hovering in the mid-40s. And, of course, more rain.

The next in a series of low-pressure waves developing over the southern Plains will ripple along the stalled front across Ohio later in the day, nudging a warm front north. Morning sprinkles will turn into periods of light rain that will continue through the day.

Some wet snow could mix in across northern Ohio, where temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Southern Ohio could experience a few rumbles of thunder near the frontal boundary.

The rain will taper off to showers early tonight and move off to the southeast with the storm. Skies will remain overcast, with steady temperatures.

A brief break in the wet pattern will occur on Wednesday before light rain moves across the southeastern half of the state in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s.

Dry weather Thursday and New Year’s Eve, with highs in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Another significant storm is brewing for New Year’s weekend, with rain, breezy and mild breezy conditions New Year’s Day, followed by windy and sharply colder weather Sunday that will turn showers to snow flurries. Colder air arrives for the start of next week.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain. High 44

Tonight: Showers taper off. low 41

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, rain p.m. High 48

Thursday: Clearing, mild. High 51 (40)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun. High 53 (37)

New Year’s Day: Showers, breezy. High 56 (43)

Sunday: Rain/snow showers, windy, colder. High 38 (34)

Monday: Partly cloudy, brisk, colder. High 34 (21)