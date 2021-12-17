COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, late showers. High 45

Tonight: Widespread rain. Low 41

Saturday: Rain tapering off late. High 50

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 36 (29)

Monday: Sunny. High 42 (24)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Cloud cover has decreased overnight so it will be pretty chilly this morning with some temperatures near 30-degrees. You might want a heavy jacket or coat when you head out.

Another rainy system will move up into the Buckeye State today and on into tonight. Rain will spread across the region during the day. A few showers will reach Central Ohio this afternoon. Today’s high will be around 45.

Rain will increase overnight, then taper off from west to east to showers before moving out. Tomorrow’s high will be in the 50-degre range.

Colder air will knock temperatures into the low 30s and upper 20s tomorrow night. With high pressure returning to the region, it will be dry, and temperatures will be seasonable for most of next week.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!!

-Bob