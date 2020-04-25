Rain returns and will stick around the rest of the weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Clouds are thickening in advance of a band of rain moving into Ohio from the southwest north of a warm front, and low pressure tracking northeast along the Ohio River valley.

This storm track will bring up to an inch of rain in the southern portion of the state, with 0.5 inch farther north. Temperatures are quite mild to start the weekend, topping out in the mid- upper 60s.

As low pressure tracks across southeastern Ohio and West Virginia early Sunday, winds will shift to the north, bringing in much cooler air, with lingering rain and showers into the afternoon, with low pressure redeveloping along the Atlantic Coast.

Dry weather will return on Monday, as high pressure overspreads the region. Another round of showers will move in late Monday night and early Tuesday, ahead of the first of several disturbances rippling east from the Plains states. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will occur on Wednesday. Showers are still likely Thursday before dry weather returns.

Forecast

Saturday: Clouds thicken, periods of rain late. High 67

Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 52

Sunday: Rain tapers off to showers p.m., breezy, cooler, falling to upper 40s

Monday: Sun, late clouds, milder. High 58 (38)

Tuesday: Early showers, mostly cloudy. High 64 (46)

Wednesday: Showers, storm. High 65 (54)

Thursday: Showers. High 59 (48)

Friday: Early showers, some sun. High 62 (45)