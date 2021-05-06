Rain off and on, cool right through the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, PM showers. High 63

Tonight: Showers, chilly. Low 43

Friday: Scattered showers, partly sunny. High 59

Saturday: Sunshine, cool. High 60 (38)

Sunday: Showers, thunderstorm south, breezy. High 57 (43)

Monday: Early showers, partly cloudy, breezy. High 61 (42)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Skies will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny midday to mostly cloudy late today. Surface low pressure from the west will bring the clouds as it swings through the state with a cold front. That will bring showers into Central Ohio this evening. Today’s high will again be well below normal, only into the low-mid 60s.

Leftover light showers will move off to the east in the morning. Skies will be partly sunny tomorrow afternoon. Tonight’s low will dip into the unseasonably cool 40s. Tomorrow’s high will be only near 60.

Saturday will be dry with sunshine, but as the next frontal system approaches rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms south will move in just in time for Mother’s Day Sunday. It will be a cool, breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sorry, moms.

Showers move out early Monday. It will be breezy and partly cloudy and a little warmer, but still below normal. The high will be near 60. Expect more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a nice Thursday!

-Bob