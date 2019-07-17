Rain Ending, Hot Weather Next

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Rain, showers, chance of storms, humid.High 83

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain ending late. Low 71

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

Friday: Hazy sun, hot, tropical humidity. 95(75)

Saturday: Sunshine, hot and sticky. 95(76)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms will be make their way across the region this morning, shifting to the east this afternoon. It will be very humid all day but high temperatures will be the lowest of the week.

Skies will gradually go from mostly to partly cloudy. It will be another warm and muggy night with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s again.

Moisture associated with Barry will be mainly east of the region tomorrow. Tropical humidity will combine with temperatures reaching into the low 90s to give us heat indices just over 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Friday and Saturday as temperatures reach into the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. With the dewpoints in the mid-70s the heat indices will peak at around 105. 105 is the threshold for an Excessive Heat Watch usually issued when the heat indices are expected to be 105 to 109.

Happy Hump Day! Stay Cool & Hydrated!

-Bob