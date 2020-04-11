Rain coming after cool stretch

Saturday will be crisp with clouds increasing. A few showers could develop late Saturday night ahead of a developing storm in the Southwest, with light rain lingering on Easter Sunday.

Strengthening low pressure will track from the southern Plains to the Great Lakes Easter Sunday and Monday, bringing wind and rain, and severe weather in the Southern states.

Heavy rain is possible at times Sunday night, followed by very windy conditions again on Monday (gusts exceeding 40 mph). Unseasonably cold weather will prevail next week.

Saturday: Clouds thicken. High 57, showers overnight. Low 48
Easter Sunday: Periods of rain. High 58
Monday: Rainy morning, very windy, clearing. High 60 (56), falling to upper 40s p.m.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 47 (31)
Wednesday: Clouds, cool, evening showers. High 49 (32)
Thursday: Partly sunny. High 48 (32)

Have a good holiday weekend! -Ben

