Rain arrives with a blast of chilly air, frosty mornings

High pressure over the Southeast brought a mild southerly flow just ahead of strong cold front. Behind the front, get ready for a sharp dip in temperatures this afternoon, from the mid-60s to the mid-50s, with showers developing. The front will slow down this evening, prolonging the rain overnight in the eastern part of the state.

Areas west of I-71 will clear more quickly early Friday, and a frost advisory has been issued for the northwestern part of the state. Highs tomorrow will only reach the low to mid-50s, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sharply chillier weather will make it really feel like fall this weekend, with widespread frost and freezing temperatures in many areas early Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side Saturday, with highs in the 50s.

Readings will rebound Sunday, as the flow turns southwesterly in advance of another cold front arriving Sunday night with showers.

Forecast

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, showers, turning cooler. High 65, falling to mid-50s

Tonight: Showers early, breezy, clearing late, colder. Low 40

Friday: Early rain, breezy, much cooler. High 54

Saturday: Frosty start, crisp sunshine. High 58 (33)

Sunday: Sun, late day clouds, breezy, milder. High 64 (42)

Monday: Clearing, crisp. High 58 (45)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 64 (43)