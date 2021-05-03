Severe weather forecast for Columbus and central Ohio

Monday:

We started off the week with soggy conditions, and more rain and thunderstorms are on the way.

Central Ohio will remain under a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms today.

The larger threat for severe storms is well down to the south and and southwest.

Parts of the Southern Great Plains to Mid-South have already had strong storms move through and remain under severe thunderstorms and even tornado watches and warning.

The main threat we’ll watch for with stronger thunderstorms will be the threat for strong wind gusts.

While gusts in stronger storms could be severe, 58 mph or stronger, the larger threat for damaging wind will be well to our south and southwest.

Hail does not look likely with any thunderstorms that develop in Central Ohio. But severe hail, 1 inch in dimer or larger, will be be much more likely in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Illinois.

The threat for tornadoes in Central Ohio with afternoon thunderstorms is less than 2%.

The tornado threat so far today has been in Georgia and the Carolinas. Then late afternoon through tonight will shift to a corridor from northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma to the Lower Ohio Valley.

Tuesday:

More rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday.

Tomorrow most of Central Ohio, including Columbus will be under a marginal chance for severe weather, while south and southwest Ohio will be under a slight risk.

Again tomorrow, the larger threat for storms becoming severe will be to the south stretching into states like Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee.

Again with these storms, the biggest threat will be wind.

Since warmer temperatures will aid in more instability, there is also a chance for hail and even a low end threat for rotation or a tornado.

More instability will be available to the south.

This will result in an increase chance for strong storms capable of producing a tornado in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Timing:

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will continue this evening.

While it will not be a steady downpour, some areas will see pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty wind alongside thunderstorms.

As we approach sunset, we’ll see another break in the showers.

But, don’t put the rain gear away too far.

By tomorrow’s morning drive more rain showers and thunderstorms will move into the area.

As temperatures rise to the mid 70s in the afternoon, we will naturally have more instability, which will act as fuel for thunderstorms.

Like today, we could see some breaks in the showers through Tuesday afternoon.

As described above, some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. So make sure that you have multiple ways to get alerts about watches and warnings.

Tomorrow evening we will see another break in the rain as colder air starts to funnel in behind a cold front.

While colder, drier air will be quickly be filling in Tuesday night, we cannot rule out more showers and thunderstorms.

The early morning drive will be soggy with heavier areas of rainfall staying southeast of the I-71 corridor.

With colder air in place thanks to thanks to a northwest shift in wind behind the cold front, we will have less instability early Wednesday morning, and will lose the chance for thunderstorms.

As the morning goes on, our attention will shift from rain to clearing and a much cooler midweek.

Remember that you can stay up to date with the latest weather forecast by watching NBC4 or checking out the NBC4 mobile weather app.