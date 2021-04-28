Rain and thunderstorms the next couple of days

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, few storms, breezy. High 79

Tonight: Heavy rain, storm possible. Low 61

Thursday: Rainy, thunder possible. High 71

Friday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. High 62 (50)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (39)

Sunday: Sunny, nice day. High 75 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It is a STORM TEAM 4 Weather Alert Day. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Rain has been making its way into the Ohio Valley all night. Moisture from the Gulf is traveling right up the Mississippi Valley. Light to moderate showers with a few rumbles of thunder will possible starting later this morning. Most of the state is under a marginal risk of a few late afternoon and evening storms producing heavy downpours and gusty winds with a chance of hail. Today’s high will be in the 70s, not the 80s.

Tonight the heaviest rain will be in southern Ohio. We may receive between a half and three quarters of an inch and an equal amount during the day tomorrow. The rain finally moves out of the Buckeye State Friday. Tonight’s low will be in the low 60s. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low 70s.

There will only be a slight chance of any showers Friday. It will be cooler behind the departed rainy system. Friday’s high will be near 60.

The weather will dry out just in time for the weekend and it will begin to warm up again. With sunshine Saturday will be in the mid-60s. Sunday’s high will be back into the mid-70s.

Happy Hump Day All!

-Bob