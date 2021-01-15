Rain and snow showers for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Scattered rain and snow showers, little or no snow accumulation. High 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Low 29

Saturday: Snow showers to rain and snow showers. High 37

Sunday: Chance of snow showers. High 34 (30)

MLK Jr Day: Cloudy, chilly. High 35 (26)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 38 (27)

A weakening cold front is moving from west to east through Ohio this morning. Rain and wet snow will also move through the region. It appears that rain will be the most likely form of precipitation but a few localized periods of light snow are possible too mainly this morning. It should be warm enough to mostly avoid slick surfaces. Any snow accumulations will be less than an inch and more like a dusting. The daytime high will be near 40.

After a bit of a lull scattered rain showers will change into scattered snow showers tonight. That will somewhat taper off after midnight. As much as a half inch of accumulation is possible. The low will be near 30.

Colder air behind the frontal system will mean more snow showers tomorrow and Sunday. Accumulations will be most likely in western Ohio. Accumulations of 1-3 inches will be possible in Central Ohio.

