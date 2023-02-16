Rain and embedded storms arrived this morning north of a warm front draped over Kentucky. Low pressure will slowly intensify moving north across Indiana into western Ohio this evening.

Additional rounds of showers and a few strong storms are likely ahead of a cold front that will cross the state in the evening. In a warm, moist southerly flow, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s under cloudy skies.

Much colder air returns on Friday, with strong northwesterly winds and a few flurries in the morning. Temperatures will hold neaerly steady around the freezing mark, with a wind chill in the low 20s—quite a change.

Temperatures will moderate considerably over the weekend after a cold start, with sunshine and a southerly flow on the western side of high pressure. A few more clouds will be present on Sunday with a weak disturbance.

Showers will return on Monday with a frontal system moving in from the west. Showers will linger into Tuesday. Another wet weather system will bring rain later Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast

Thursday: Showers, breezy, evening storm. High 61

Tonight: Breezy, showers, colder late. Low 31

Friday: Cloudy, flurries, blustery, colder. High 33

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (24)

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mild High 53 (33)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers p.m. High 51 (40)

Tuesday: Rain south. High 48 (36)