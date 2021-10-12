COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 54

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 79

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 82 (62)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 79 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Showers and storms west of Ohio overnight are associated with low pressure heading into the Great Lakes. A trailing cold front will cross the region from west to east today. The front will continue to weaken considerably and shouldn’t produce much if any rain in Ohio. In its wake southwesterly winds will increase to 10-15 miles per hour. Skies will go from mostly cloudy this morning slowly to sunny this afternoon. The high temperature will be around 77. Tonight will be clear with lighter winds and a low near 54.

An upper-level ridge coupled with surface high pressure centered southeast of the Ohio River will keep us in sunshine with highs near 80 tomorrow.



Moisture ahead of a second frontal system will bring another chance of showers starting Thursday. Rain for Friday, Friday night and early Saturday will exit the state Saturday.

Happy Tuesday!!

-Bob