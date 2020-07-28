Quiet weather today, not so hot and humid

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy morning, gradual clearing. High 86

Tonight: Stargazer’s sky, mainly clear, mild. Low 66

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High 89

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms p.m. 68/85

Friday: Sunshine returns, warm. 66/84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front that triggered all the storms yesterday is making its way towards the Ohio River this morning. With it will go the rest of the atmospheric instability and the oppressive humidity. Skies will go from cloudy to mostly sunny and the high temperature will be in the mid-80s, not 90s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable. The low will be in the mid-60s, right about normal for the last week of July.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the next seven. It will be mostly sunny, hot but not overly humid. The high will be in the upper-80s.

The next chance of rain will be some scattered showers with a chance of thunder with another cold front Thursday afternoon and evening. Sunshine returns with high pressure Friday and Saturday.

Have A Great Tuesday!

-Bob