Quiet today but storms on on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, warm. High 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers and storms later. High 85

Sunday: Chance of showers, partly sunny. 68/82

Monday: Mostly sunny. 61/77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The sky should clear a bit as we go through this day. We will go from mostly cloudy this morning to a mix of sun and clouds midday to partly cloudy this afternoon. You will notice a difference in humidity today. It will be more comfortable this afternoon and the high will be in the normal range at about 80.

Tonight it will be a dry evening and night. In fact it should be a very nice evening for Football Friday Night with temperatures in the low to mid-70s and partly cloudy skies.

Chances of rain and storms will increase during the day tomorrow with another cool front crossing the region. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely by tomorrow evening and some may be severe with gusty winds. High tomorrow in the low to mid-80s. Rain moves out on Sunday.

The beginning of next week, Monday through Wednesday, will be dry with seasonable highs within a few degrees of 80.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!

-Bob