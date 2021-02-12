Quiet today but cold and snow is making a come back

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 28

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilling breeze. Low 18

Saturday: Scattered light snow. High 29

Valentine’s Day: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 21(12)

Presidents Day: Light snow showers, windy and cold. 18 (8)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, snow. 25 (12)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today represents something of a change. It will still be mostly cloudy. It will still be breezy but less so than yesterday. It will still be below freezing all day. The change will be there is virtually no chance of snow in Central Ohio. Afternoon highs will pull to within a few degrees of 30.

Even tonight it will be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of snow south of the I-70 corridor, mainly near the Ohio River. There will be a 5-10 mph northeast breeze. That will lower wind chills to around 10 while the temperature drops into the upper teens.

There will be a low chance of scattered light snow with a couple of relatively dry systems tomorrow and tomorrow night. The high will be in the upper 20s. It will be a colder Sunday morning at about 12 degrees.

Expect it to be colder Sunday with a little taste of the Polar Vortex and an Arctic blast pushing predominantly in the mid-west. Valentine’s Day highs will be near 20 and Presidents Day will only be in the teens. Wind chills may be in the advisory range early Monday morning, around -10 or lower. Frostbite will be possible at around 20-30 minutes.

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!

-Bob