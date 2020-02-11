Quiet day, more winter weather mid-week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low 28

Wednesday: Cloudy, rain and snow later. High 40

Thursday: Rain and snow changing to all snow. 34/37

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and cold. 15/24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure will make its way across states to our west into the Ohio Valley today. Skies are cloudy this morning but we will see some sunshine heading into the afternoon. The high will be around 40 today. The overnight low will be in the upper 20s.

A powerful southern storm will bring a chance of a wintry mix into the region tomorrow. It will likely start as rain then change. The heaviest precipitation, in the form of a rain/snow mix will be here tomorrow night. Ponding and minor flooding will be possible south of I-70. Tomorrow’s high will be near 40. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s overnight.

Colder air on Thursday will change any rain to snow during the day. Accumulations ranging from an inch to a half-inch, from north to south, seem likely at this time. That will be fined tuned as we get closer.

Friday and Saturday high pressure inches into the Ohio Valley and it will bring partly to mostly sunny skies, but not a big warm up. Friday will be one of the coldest days of the winter, so far. Lows will be in the teens. Highs will only be in the low to mid-20s.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!

-Bob