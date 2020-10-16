Protecting your plants during a freeze warning

Freeze warnings will be going into effect across the state as low temperatures fall near freezing.

When temperatures get that cold, it’s important to protect the 3P’s: plants, pets and pipes.

Ivan Stefanov with Oakland Nurseries said, “Now, other things like pansies, cabbages, mums in general will tolerate the frost, so they won’t get damaged,”

“If we talk about the annuals, tropicals or vegetables, those will be very much affected,” Stefanov added.

One way that you can prevent this is to cover the plants before the cold air settles in. When covering the plants, the best material to use is something breathable like a bedsheet or burlap.

If you plan to eventually take your plants inside for the cold winter months, along with keeping them warm tonight it’s also a good idea to start treating them for bugs as well.

“I recommend it to actually spray it down with some insecticide just so they don’t bring the outside insects into the house, and potentially spread to your other house plants. So, just using general purpose insecticides maybe a couple of times before you move them in is a good idea. This way you’ll kind of guarantee healthy plants in the house,” Stefanov said.

Since temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing after tonight, if you take precautions like covering your plants now you might get another week or 2 of the colors from your flowers complimenting the fall foliage.

For the latest forecast, including when lows will fall back to the 30s, visit nbc4i.com/weather.