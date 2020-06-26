Pop-ups later today, warm and humid with better chances of storms this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, slight chance of afternoon pop-ups. High 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers and storms. Low 72

Saturday: On/off showers and thunderstorms, humid. High 86

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, humid. 69/85

Monday: Showers, chance of storms, sticky. 70/89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be sunny to partly cloudy today with chances of isolated pop-ups this afternoon, but coverage should be even less than yesterday. It will be a bit breezy and high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight from northern Ohio to the I-70 corridor. Some storms could be severe with strong winds especially to the north. It will be a much warmer and humid night with lows only dropping into the 70-degree range.

Tomorrow a cold front will dive through Central Ohio and help trigger showers and thunderstorms. Our atmosphere will already be humid by tomorrow morning and that combination will give us a chance of stronger storms in the afternoon. Some storms could produce strong winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s.

There will be scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday.

Next week will be hotter and humid with highs near 90.

-Bob