Pop-ups later today, warm and humid with better chances of storms this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST
- Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, slight chance of afternoon pop-ups. High 87
- Tonight: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers and storms. Low 72
- Saturday: On/off showers and thunderstorms, humid. High 86
- Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms, humid. 69/85
- Monday: Showers, chance of storms, sticky. 70/89
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
It will be sunny to partly cloudy today with chances of isolated pop-ups this afternoon, but coverage should be even less than yesterday. It will be a bit breezy and high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.
There will also be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight from northern Ohio to the I-70 corridor. Some storms could be severe with strong winds especially to the north. It will be a much warmer and humid night with lows only dropping into the 70-degree range.
Tomorrow a cold front will dive through Central Ohio and help trigger showers and thunderstorms. Our atmosphere will already be humid by tomorrow morning and that combination will give us a chance of stronger storms in the afternoon. Some storms could produce strong winds. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s.
There will be scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms Sunday.
Next week will be hotter and humid with highs near 90.
-Bob