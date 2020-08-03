Pop-up storms today; up and down temperatures this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Few a.m. sprinkles, p.m. showers, scattered storms. High 83

Tonight: Showers, scattered storms this evening, mostly cloudy. Low 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 79

Wednesday: More sunshine, cool. 58/77

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, nice day. 57/81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Cloud cover will be changeable as we go through our Monday. Mostly cloudy early this morning will be partly sunny late morning with some breaks as we head through the afternoon. A cold front to our west will cross the Buckeye State tonight. Ahead of it we will get showers and a few storms especially this afternoon and tonight. We’re not expecting any severe weather. That will be most likely on the Carolina coast as Hurricane Isaias tracks north. The high today will be slightly below average around 82.



Any thunderstorms will mostly taper off this evening. The front will be in extreme eastern and southeastern Ohio by daybreak tomorrow. Leftover showers and sprinkles will linger tomorrow. Tonight’s low will be around 65. Tomorrow’s high will be just shy of 80.

Starting Wednesday we will get into a nice weather pattern as Tropical Storm Isaias races farther up the eastern seaboard. It will become drier and gradually warmer as we go through midweek and towards the weekend. Temperatures will gradually rise from the upper-70s to the upper-80s by Saturday. The next chance of rain looks like Sunday.

Happy Monday!

-Bob