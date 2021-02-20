Polar vortex breaks records for cold, snow, slowly departing this weekend

COLUMBUS (Oh.) — An expansive arctic outbreak spilled into the midsection of the country in early February and only now is loosening its frigid grip on the nation locked in a prolonged deep freeze.

The temperature in Columbus has been below freezing since a brief overnight warm-up Feb. 5-6 (37 degrees). Twelve inches of snow have fallen since Feb. 1, more than the city measured all of last winter (11.7 inches), with snow flurries or accumulating snow falling on all but two days from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20.

The dangerous core of the brutally cold air that originated in Siberia and January and came over the North Pole into Canada proved devastating for Texas residents. Power plants ill-equipped to handle extreme cold were unable to keep up with the huge demand for heat, resulting in 4 million customer without electricity, and millions more lacking clean water. Natural gas pipelines froze, and coal and nuclear plants was also hampered by the historic cold wave and snowstorms.

All power sources took hits, but the shortage of natural gas and fuel proved the most devastating, resulting in rolling blackouts and days of outages as demand soared. The price of gas also rose, adding to the problems of residents in search of energy, food and water, as energy production suffered widespread disruptions.

A Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) in early January initiated a weakening of the polar vortex, a whirling mass of frigid air at high altitudes upwards of 5 to 10 miles above Earth. That sent several lobes southward over a period of weeks, a sprawling Canadian vortex settling in over the Upper Midwest.

Temperatures plunged to 50 below zero in northern North Dakota and Minnesota the second week of February as the gelid air expanded southward. The historic chill reached the Gulf of Mexico, covering the beaches around Galveston, Tex., with a light blanket of white, accompanied by subzero wind chills–and the first time-ever wind chill advisories issued by National Weather Services offices in southern Texas and coastal Louisiana.

Near all-time record chill in Dallas-Fort Worth (-2 degrees) and Oklahoma City (-14 degrees) rivaled great polar outbreaks in February 1899 and December 1989. On the margin of the frigid, successive snowstorms belted the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley with six to 12 inches of snow, and locally heavier totals, coupled with ice on the eastern edge from the northern Gulf states to the Mid-Atlantic region.

As the vortex weakens and retreats into southern Canada this week, a milder Pacific flow promises to offer considerable relief from the cold. Temperatures will be above-freezing in the afternoons in Columbus starting late Sunday through the remainder of February, with a few days climbing above 40 degrees.