Plenty of sunshine and an unseasonably mild weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, cold. High 36

Tonight: Crystal clear, very cold. Low 22

Saturday: Sunny, milder afternoon. High 47

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice day. 27/52

Monday: Rainy, breezy. 36/47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure continuing to build into the region will give us sunny, blue skies and very dry air not typical for February in Central Ohio. With the high centered south of the Buckeye State we get a westerly flow of air. The high temperature will be around 35. Tonight, under a sparkly clear sky, we will drop to near 20 degrees by daybreak.

Tomorrow the clear, sunny skies will persist and the air mass warms up. The high will be above “normal” into the mid-40s. Sunday will live up to its name with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be at least in the low 50s. Mid-50s won’t be out of the question.

The next chance of precipitation will be rain Monday with a weather system tracking across the Ohio River Valley from the southwest. Highs will be in the upper-40s. Low pressure heading northeast will drag a cold front across Central Ohio Tuesday. Steady or falling temperatures in the 40s with chilly rain showers will be the results. A mix of rain and snow on Wednesday will change to snow showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!

-Bob