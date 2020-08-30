Pleasant weekend after a steamy last week of August

Weather

A northwesterly flow of cooler and drier air brought a refreshing change this weekend after a steamy week. High pressure will extend southeast from the Great Lakes and keep skies sunny, with temperatures in the pleasant 70s.

High clouds will arrive tonight ahead of an upper-level disturbance. Weak low pressure will track south of Ohio Monday, setting off a few showers across the southern part of the state.

A return flow of more humid air from the south and a warm front lifting north will trigger scattered showers and storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. A cold front will work through the region Thursday, with showers likely. Another comfortable air mass will arrive by next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 78 Tonight: Fair, comfortable, high clouds. Low 62
Monday: Mostly cloudy, shower south. High 81
Tuesday: Partly sunny, stray shower. High 84 (64)
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 83 (68)
Thursday: Few storms, mostly cloudy. High 82 (67)
Friday: Mix clouds and sun, cooler. High 78 (62) Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 75 (54)

