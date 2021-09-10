Pleasant fall pattern, summer returns this weekend

High pressure and a dry northwesterly flow have provided us with an early fall pattern. Comfortable mornings in the 50s and sunny days with flurry clouds will give way to a more typical summer pattern this weekend.

Winds will turn southwesterly and become gusty at times Saturday during the OSU game, allowing temperatures to rebound into the low 80s, with a slight increase in humidity. A few clouds will develop with a weak cold front that will stay well off to the north of Ohio.

Even warmer weather will make it feel like summer on Sunday through the middle of next week, with high temperatures pushing close to 90 degrees, and warm nights in the upper 60s. The earliest threat of moisture will not arrive until Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

Forecast