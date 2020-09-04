Picture Perfect Fall Friday and Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High 76

Tonight: Sparkling clear sky, very cool. Low 53

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, fall perfection. High 79

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. 57/82

Labor Day: Sunny to partly cloudy. 63/84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What a difference a day makes! Yesterday fast-moving rain and embedded storms were bearing down on central and southern Ohio. Today our weather will be determined by expansive high pressure in the wake of a cold front now south of the Ohio River. That will give us a Friday with a beautiful blue sky, a few puffy clouds, dazzling sunshine and fall-like temps that will top out the mid to upper 70s… and all with comfortable low humidity.

Tonight, under a moonlit sky, the temperature will drop into the low to mid 50s in the city with a few 40s in some outlying areas.

It will be a great weekend for outdoor plans with sunny dry days with highs near 80 tomorrow and in the low 80s Sunday. Even Labor Day looks dry now with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Rain showers come back into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Happy Friday-Fri-YAY!!!

-Bob