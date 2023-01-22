COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohioans woke Sunday to discover the first significant snowfall of 2023 blanketed the area with wet, heavy snow.

People woke up to find anywhere between 1 and 5 inches, depending on where they live in the region, but that didn’t stop some from getting out and having a good time.

NBC4’s Monica Day had her kids — both human and furbaby — out in the white stuff, and all three looked like they were having a good time.

NBC4 Sports’ Whitney Harding also had her fur kid out in the weather Sunday; however, Henry Higgins seemed to be wondering when they would be heading back inside.

NBC4 cameraman Jon Edwards took a more news-y approach to his pics, showing just how much snow had fallen in Mount Vernon, Knox County.

NBC4 Assignment Manager Joe Clark got out early to catch pics of what looked like the heaviest part of the storm.