Photos: Why central Ohioans saw a ring around the moon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ring around the moon recently appeared in central Ohio and was captured in numerous photos by NBC4 viewers.

According to “Farmers’ Almanac” the phenomenon is known as a “lunar halo” and is caused by “the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.”

Attached are pictures of a ring around the moon. Taken from our backyard, in Fairfield county.

Attached are pictures of a ring around the moon. Taken from our backyard, in Fairfield county.

There is a perfect white circle around the moon tonight

There is a perfect white circle around the moon tonight

Atmospheric conditions enable moon “halo”.

Tonight’s moon

It’s basically the night version of a rainbow.

“Farmers’ Almanac” also states there is some folklore that goes along with a lunar halo sighting. Seeing a ring around the moon is said to indicate that rain or snow is on the way.

“EarthSky” writes that scientists call the ring a “22-degree halo,” for the apparent radius around the moon and that the rings can happen during winter or summer.

Keep watching the sky, you never know what you might see.