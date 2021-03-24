Photos: Why central Ohioans saw a ring around the moon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A ring around the moon recently appeared in central Ohio and was captured in numerous photos by NBC4 viewers.
According to “Farmers’ Almanac” the phenomenon is known as a “lunar halo” and is caused by “the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds.”
It’s basically the night version of a rainbow.
“Farmers’ Almanac” also states there is some folklore that goes along with a lunar halo sighting. Seeing a ring around the moon is said to indicate that rain or snow is on the way.
“EarthSky” writes that scientists call the ring a “22-degree halo,” for the apparent radius around the moon and that the rings can happen during winter or summer.
Keep watching the sky, you never know what you might see.