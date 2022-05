(WCMH) — Strong thunderstorms across central Ohio brought large hail and strong winds which caused storm damage across the region.

A tornado watch is currently active for multiple counties in the region till 9:00pm.

Golf-ball sized hail accompanied a strong thunderstorms in Carroll and Zanesville around 4pm that also brought winds up to 70 mph.

Golf-ball sized hail in Carroll (Photo courtesy: Sarah Marshall)

Hail in Zanesville (Photo courtesy: Michael Bullock)

Strong storm damage was also reported in Fairfield County with high winds ripping apart structures in the afternoon.