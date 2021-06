MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency posted photos of the damage caused by the tornado that tore through Mercer County Friday.

The drone photos show damage to what appears to be a farm in Fort Recovery.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down at 4:11 p.m. Friday.

Radar confirmed tornado moving into Mercer County, OH. This is a DANGEROUS situation. SEEK SHELTER NOW! #ohwx https://t.co/x0kEHj0aiy — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 18, 2021

There were no injuries reported from the storm.