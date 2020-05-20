Persistent rainfall cause for concern for some Reynoldsburg residents

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The persistent rainfall is causing flooding in some areas that families have never seen before and threatening to do serious damage.

They say when it rains, it pours, and it is still raining.

The Scioto River is just an example of how full some rivers and streams are right now, leaving families worried about flooding.

“It’s hitting decks and passed the house, it’s scary,” said Reynoldsburg resident Troy McKinley.

In more than 30 years of living next to Blacklick Creek, McKinley has never seen the water level like this.

“This has been really bad,” he said. “It’s never been this high this often, this frequently.”

The water has receded some, but video he took early Tuesday shows the water reaching his home’s deck, leaving him and neighbors worried.

“Damage to the house, and cars,” McKinley said.

And that concern is shared across central Ohio.

“Flood claims can be extremely costly,” said Kimberly Schwind with AAA.

Schwind said these rains should serve as a reminder for people to review or rethink their insurance policies on homes and cars.

“You really have to think about it,” she said. “Even if you don’t live in a flood plain,

floods still can happen.

As for McKinley, he’s covered.

“Of the houses here, most have flood insurance, but it’s not something you want to have to use or carry,” he said.

But he and his Blacklick Creek neighbors are hoping the rain soon goes away and comes again another day.

“We don’t want any more rain, no rain,” McKinley said.

When it comes to flood insurance, aaa said policies vary, so people should take a close look at what is and is not covered.