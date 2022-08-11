(WCMH) — The annual Perseid meteor shower is considered to be one of the best celestial shows of the year, peaking Thursday night and early Friday morning.

One obvious concern for skywatchers later this week is the full moon Thursday, although meteors can be seen in the days before and after peak, weather permitting.

Every year at the same time, Earth transits through the debris trail left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle, as it orbits through the inner solar system. A combination of dust, along with tiny fragments of rock and ice, burn up in Earth’s atmosphere in the wake of the comet’s orbit, creating faint streaks of light.

Meteors are best seen in dark, rural skies, though an occasional spectacular fireball adds to the nighttime display.

Comet Swift-Tuttle has a nucleus of 16 miles, passing the sun at a rapid speed, completing a full orbit once every 133 years.

Weather conditions later this week

The most important element in viewing any meteor shower is sky conditions. Cloud cover and light fog often diminish or block the view in Ohio.

Current indications are that the sky will be partly cloudy Thursday night, with a clearing trend. The weekend should be ideal, with mainly clear skies and lower humidity, to catch even sporadic meteors when the moon is not overly bright.

Where to see the meteor showers?

Under ideal conditions, we can see up to 60-plus meteors per hour during the height of the Perseids, but moonlight will limit the count to perhaps 10 to 20 over a period of several hours in an optimally dark sky.

The best way to view the meteor shower is to scout out a safe location well away from city lights. The meteors will emanate from the northeastern sky in the vicinity of the constellation Perseus.

Make sure you allow yourself up to a half-hour for your eyes to adjust to the nighttime sky and just focus on a fixed point.