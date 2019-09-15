Perfect late summer weekend gives way to possible pop-up showers early Monday

Comfortable weather typical of September brought us a perfect late summer weekend, with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s and low humidity, ending a string of four consecutive 90-degree days.

High clouds increased ahead of a weakening cold front and upper-level disturbance. With the passage of a cold front Monday, isolated showers or sprinkles are possible, with periods of cloudiness giving way to some sun. A push of slightly cooler air will follow Monday night and Tuesday, keeping the heat to our southwest in check.

Tropical Storm Humberto is strengthening, a little more than 150 miles east of the Florida coast, drifting north and away from the northern Bahamas. The system is expected to become a hurricane tonight, but gradually turn out to sea.

Temperatures will rebound to more summer-like levels later in the week, with plenty of sunshine and a continuation of our dry late summer pattern through next weekend.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cool, few sprinkles. Low 65

Monday: Mix sun and clouds. High 83

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, little cooler. High 79 (61)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 82 (59)

Thursday: Sunny. High 84 (58)

Friday: Sunny, warmer. High 86 (63)

Have a good evening! -Ben