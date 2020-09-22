Perfect fall weather for the first day, then a warming trend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Brilliant sunshine, autumnal. High 74
  • Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 52
  • Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 77
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. 55/78
  • Friday: More sunshine, warm. 57/79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure will continue to keep our skies sunny with the possible exception of a few decorative cirrus clouds. Today is the first day of fall with the Autumnal Equinox at 9:30 this morning. Winds will be very light today with our proximity to the center of the high and the high temperature will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight it will be mainly clear but not quite as cool as it has been. Morning lows will be near 50.

The next few days will be gradually warmer with highs a little bit above average. The trade-off will be the likelihood of deeper moisture from remnants of TC Beta spilling into the region later this week. First we will see more clouds by the end of the week. Then we will have a chance of showers this weekend.

Happy Fall, Y’All! (Sorry. It’s early.)
-Bob

