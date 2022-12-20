COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major winter storm expected on Friday may bring back memories of another disruptive storm nearly two decades ago that brought a combination of rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong winds to central Ohio.

Just before Christmas, the area was struck by a massive winter storm on Dec. 22-23, 2004, that left hundreds of thousands without power in central Ohio for up to a week in the midst of a frigid holiday weekend.

A potent storm developed in eastern Texas early on Dec. 22, 2004, and raced northeast across southeastern Ohio during the early morning of Dec. 23, resulting in an ice storm in portions of central Ohio, and a massive snowfall in northern and western Ohio.

Snow fell heavily at the outset of the storm, mixing with sleet before a transition to freezing rain in the evening that coated central Ohio communities with 0.25 inches of ice.

A long duration freezing rain event ensued, as mild air aloft overspread subfreezing surface temperatures in the 20s, leading to a historic ice buildup of 1 to 3 inches east of the Interstate 71 corridor on Dec. 23. Widespread power outages and treacherous travel conditions caused enormous hardships in the central Ohio two days before Christmas.

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: An airport worker is shrouded in a cloud of steam as he defrosts an aircraft preparing to leave Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: An airport worker is shrouded in a cloud of steam as he defrosts an aircraft preparing to leave Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: Icicles hang from the wing and engine of an aircraft while another jet prepares to leave at Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: Craig and Megan Smart catch some shuteye while waiting for their delayed flight at Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: A long line of people is seen as they try to find flights out of Columbus International Airport after numerous cancellations and delays December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: Sara Roig trys to sleep while her dog Princess keeps watch as she waits for her flight out of Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: An airport worker defrosts an aircraft preparing to leave Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a near blizzard winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley. Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled, but the airport managed to remain open. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: A man tries to chip away at more than an inch of solid ice December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio after a major blizzard ripped through the Ohio Valley. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the the region and caused numerous flight delays and major traffic snarls. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

GHENNA, OH – DECEMBER 23: An ice encased fruit tree becomes a work of art while a car skates down an icy road December 23, 2004 in Ghenna, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the area after a blizzard swept through the Ohio Valley. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 23: A large snowblower works to clear the runways at the Columbus International Airport December 23, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. About 9 inches of snow and an inch of ice covered the airport after a blizzard swept through the Ohio Valley causing numerous flight delays and cancellations. (Photo by Michael Williams/Getty Images)

The total amount of precipitation in Columbus was a little less than 2 inches, the greater proportion falling as liquid in a subfreezing environment beneath a layer of mild air a few thousand feet above the surface.

Snow accumulations were extraordinary over short distances. Accumulations ranged from 3 inches at Groveport, followed by relentless sleet and freezing rain, to 6 inches through the heart of Columbus, topped by an inch of ice.

Nine inches of snow blanketed Hilliard and nearly a foot fell in Dublin, before freezing rain set in, but with much less ice compared to the east side of Columbus. The snowfall northwest of the city ranged from 12 to 18 inches, with mainly snow falling, and up to 23 inches fell at Bellefontaine.

The loss of power in the eastern suburbs of Columbus that extended to Licking and Fairfield counties proved disastrous during the holiday season, as temperatures plummeted below zero a few days later on Christmas morning.