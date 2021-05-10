Patchy morning frost and unseasonably cool days this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, cool breeze. High 58

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, cold. Low 38

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56

Wednesday: Patchy frosty early, sunny, milder afternoon. High 61 (35)

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild. High 64 (43)

Friday: Partly cloudy, warmer, High 67 (46)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The rain moved out late last night. It its wake we have FLOOD WARNINGS in effect for the lowlands along the Scioto River in Prospect and near Circleville. Minor flooding, some fields and a few roads is likely in both locations. Minor flooding is also likely south of I-70 in Licking County near Buckeye Lake on the South Fork of the Licking River. Some roads in northern Ohio, especially Crawford County, were swamped.



Northwestern Ohio, including counties north and west of Delaware in our area, is under a FROST ADVISORY this morning.

Surface high pressure has been building into the region overnight. That is helping skies to clear some after yesterday’s rains. It is also allowing for low temperatures around 40 by daybreak. Of course that is unseasonably low again and with a north breeze we have wind chills of 30-35.

So grab, at least, a jacket on the way out. Today will be warmer than yesterday by about ten degrees, but that is still about ten degrees shy of the average high. Today will be dry with a high near 60. The average high for May 10th is 71.

Sprawling surface high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley this week and essentially be held in place by a large upper trough in the northeast. That will keep our daytime skies partly to mostly sunny.

It may be cold enough and clear enough for patchy frost tonight and tomorrow night, but a warming trend will also start during the day. Expect highs back in the mid-60s later this week and into the normal and higher 70s this weekend.

Happy Monday!!

-Bob