Patchy fog early, warm, humid and just a few pop-ups

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy a.m. fog, partly sunny, warm, stray pop-ups. High 87

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low 69

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. High 89

Friday: Partly sunny, slight chance of storms, sticky. 70/87

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, few p.m. storms. 69/88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We should stay mainly dry today thanks to weak high pressure centered north of Lake Erie that reaches into Central Ohio. The chance of pop-ups is pretty low except south where the atmosphere has more moisture, but a stray pop-up shower and even a storm will be possible mainly this afternoon and evening. The high today, without yesterday’s thicker clouds, will be in the upper-80s, around 87.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm, and humid especially by daybreak. The low will be near 70. Tomorrow will be a typical summer day with plenty of sunshine and a very warm afternoon.

There will be a slight chance of storms Friday and a better chance this weekend. A front will cross the region Monday and bring drier and cooler air in time for next week.

Happy Hump Day!!

-Bob