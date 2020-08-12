Patchy fog early, warm, humid and just a few pop-ups

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Patchy a.m. fog, partly sunny, warm, stray pop-ups. High 87
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm. Low 69
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot afternoon. High 89
  • Friday: Partly sunny, slight chance of storms, sticky. 70/87
  • Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, few p.m. storms. 69/88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We should stay mainly dry today thanks to weak high pressure centered north of Lake Erie that reaches into Central Ohio. The chance of pop-ups is pretty low except south where the atmosphere has more moisture, but a stray pop-up shower and even a storm will be possible mainly this afternoon and evening. The high today, without yesterday’s thicker clouds, will be in the upper-80s, around 87.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm, and humid especially by daybreak. The low will be near 70. Tomorrow will be a typical summer day with plenty of sunshine and a very warm afternoon.
There will be a slight chance of storms Friday and a better chance this weekend. A front will cross the region Monday and bring drier and cooler air in time for next week.

Happy Hump Day!!
-Bob

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools