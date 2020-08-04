Patchy dense fog early, a few showers and cooler today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, a few showers, isolated thunder. High 79

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 58

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, cool. High 78

Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, nice day. 58/81

Friday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm. 62/86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: Patchy dense fog, once again starts our day. The thickness of the fog will fluctuate through the morning. Visibility will be as low as a quarter-mile at times. There will be a few light showers behind a cold front crossing into eastern Ohio. Light rain and sprinkles, with isolated rumbles of thunder possible, west of the frontal boundary will taper off from west to east. Today’s high will be near 80.

High pressure centered over the Mississippi Valley will start to build into the region tonight. Cooler and drier air will allow skies to clear and temperatures to settle into the 50s by daybreak.

Starting tomorrow we will get into a dry weather pattern. The sky will go from mainly clear at sunrise to partly sunny in the afternoon. The high will be near 80 again.

It will become gradually warmer as we go through the rest of the week and weekend. High temperatures will rise from the upper-70s to the upper-80s by Saturday. The next chance of rain will be Sunday.

Enjoy Your Tuesday!

-Bob