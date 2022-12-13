QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 43

Tonight: Cloudy, rain late, low 33

Wednesday: Rain showers, high 44

Thursday: Rain earlier, high 51

Friday: Light PM showers, high 40

Saturday: AM flurries, clouds, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We have got another dry day in the forecast, and we will actually see a little bit of sunshine for a change! Low clouds start to break up through the afternoon as high clouds begin to filter in. This should allow for a few hours with some sun, and really about the only time we will see sunshine for the next several days, so enjoy it while it lasts! Highs today will top out in the low to middle 40s, which is right close to normal.

Clouds then build right back in tonight, out ahead of a strong system arriving early Wednesday morning. This is the same system that has dropped heavy snow through parts of the Intermountain West, Northern Plains, and parts of the western Midwest. For us, it will bring a bit of a wet wintry mix Wednesday morning, then heavier rain showers during the afternoon, as temperatures warm into the middle 40s.

These showers continue in waves, with heavy rain expected overnight into Thursday morning as well. We’ll continue to see rain through about the first half of Thursday before it clears off to the east. Highs Thursday will be near 50.

For Friday, temperatures begin to drop, with highs topping out near 40. We will have a few light shower chances during the afternoon/evening Friday, with a few flurries expected across parts of the area into early Saturday.

Highs this weekend will top out in the lower to middle 30s, meaning a much colder weekend, but we will be mostly dry.

-McKenna