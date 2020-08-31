Partly sunny, mild day with showers south

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, shower south. High 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 64

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 85

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High 83

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few storms. High 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We can expect high clouds and a southeasterly breeze as low pressure is tracking west to east across the region south of the Ohio River. Counties south of Columbus can expect a few showers. Counties north will stay dry. The high today will be near 80. Tonight will be partly cloudy and uneventful. Even showers in southeastern Ohio should move out. The low will be in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow’s sky will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will get warmer and more humid with afternoon highs near 85. Tomorrow night a warm front will lift across the region and bring scattered showers and storms through Wednesday.

We will get more showers and a chance of storms Thursday with another cold front crossing the Buckeye State.

Behind that front a drier and more September-like weather pattern will arrive just in time for Labor Day Weekend.

Hope You Have A Good Monday!

-Bob