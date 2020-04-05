Partial clearing, cooler today, then warming up

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Morning showers, partial clearing, mild. High 57

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, afternoon clouds. High 66

Tuesday: Warmer, showers, storms. High 71

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms, gradually sunny. High 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We start the day with a few scattered or even isolated showers leftover from the passage of a cold front. The sky will get brighter gradually later this afternoon as we come under the influence of high pressure building into the Great Lakes. That will bring cooler air into the region. Expect highs only into the 50s compared to yesterday’s 70.

Tonight will be very cool. Under partly cloudy skies our morning low will be all the way down into the 40-degree range.

Tomorrow starts with bright sunshine and a warm southerly flow of air. That will lead to more clouds in the afternoon and to showers at night. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s.

Tuesday we will end up in the warm sector as a warm front lifts across the Buckeye State. Warm, humid and relatively unstable air will help produce showers and thunderstorms and late spring highs around 70 again.

The cold front part of that system will generate more storms early Wednesday morning. Skies will clear during the day. Highs will be in on the low side of 70. It will be quite a bit cooler heading into next weekend.

Enjoy Your Sunday!

-Bob