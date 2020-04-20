Overnight cold front brings mid-week chill to our area (again)

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, rain showers late, low 44

Tuesday: Isolated showers early, turning breezy, some clearing, high 51

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Thursday: Rain likely, some moderate to heavy, high 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Night,

Expect clouds to increase in our area overnight tonight with more clouds by midnight, temps will still be in the lower 50s. I expect that we will see more clouds and rain showers starting to move down into our area by about 3am with showers continuing into our area through the morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday expect that we will have rain showers for the first few hours, and then winds will start to pick up as the cold front drives in cooler air and a brisk northwest winds that will be running from 15-20 mph with gusts pushing into the mid 30mph range.

Expect a few clouds overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with temps falling into the lower 30s. We will see a frosty start on Wednesday with temps a few degrees below freezing. We will see more sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Clouds return Wednesday night with lows dropping to the middle 40s. Thursday will see our wettest day with rain likely, some areas picking up a half inch to an inch of rainfall. Rain chances will end Thursday night and we will see mostly cloudy skies and near seasonal temps in the mid 60s on Friday.

The last weekend of April sets up as another cool and wet one, as we will be on the northern fringe of another system which will mean rain showers on Saturday, and a chance on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Chances of showers will continue into early next week with highs in the upper 50s.

-Dave