One more unseasonably warm day then a cool weekend

QUICK WEATHER
COLUMBUS
FORECAST
Today: Increasing clouds, warm. High 80
Tonight: Showers, chance of thunderstorms. Low 48
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 8am, breezy, cool. High 58
Sunday: Bright sun, brisk. 66(38)
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, cool. 67(42)
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Our wonderful, perfect fall weather pattern comes to an end today as a frontal system moves in from the west. Skies will become increasingly cloudy as a warm front continues to lift across the state. That, combined with surface high pressure southeast, will bring more warm and moist air into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s.
The cold front will zoom through the region tonight. Showers with a low chance of thunder will trail the front into eastern Ohio by mid-morning. The drop in temperature will be substantial in the wake of the front. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper-40s.
Tomorrow will be breezy with a damp chill and very cool from where we’ve been. High temps will be about 20 degrees cooler in the upper 50s in Columbus.
Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday with highs bouncing back to the average range in the mid to upper 60s.
Have A Great Weekend!
-Bob