One more unseasonably warm day then a cool weekend

It is that time of the year when we start noticing the changes in the trees and the beautiful colors starting. Well, thanks to a record hot start to the first week of October, and a really warm September, a late peak season is ahead.

In a normal weather year (which we have not had in some time), we would start to see colors changing in the northern third of the state late in September. The peak would not occur until the first third of the month of October.