On and off rain this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Morning rain, breezy, chance of thunder. High 59

Tonight: Cloudy to partly cloudy, chilly. Low 37

Wednesday: Cloudy, chance of isolated p.m. showers. High 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered p.m. showers. 41/61

Friday: Chance of showers, partly sunny and breezy. 42/52

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. 33/46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Rain showers with a slight chance of thunder will continue moving across the region this morning. They are with a cold front which will also cross the I-71 corridor from west to east around noon. The showers will diminish soon after. Somewhat gusty southwest winds will be replaced with a cooler, weakening northwest breeze. The temperature will peak near 60 at about the same time as the front begins its departure.

Tonight the sky will partially clear by midnight before becoming mostly cloudy again by daybreak. The low will be in the mid to upper-30s.

We will get some isolated and scattered light showers on Wednesday then frontal showers late Thursday through early Friday. The high Thursday will be around 60 ahead of the front. It will be much cooler behind the front Friday and this weekend.

-Bob