Ohio to test sirens during statewide tornado drill Wednesday

Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week continues with the statewide tornado drill at 9:50 a.m., Wednesday.

The purpose of a drill like this is to make sure that everyone has a plan in place before a tornado strikes and they need to put that plan into action.

First, let’s go over the difference between a tornado watch and tornado warning. First, a watch will be issued, usually several hours ahead of the event to let you know that the conditions in our atmosphere are favorable for rapidly intensifying storms that could produce a tornado. This also gives you a little time to review your safety plan works as a reminder to pay extra close attention to the weather.

Once a tornado has been spotted, a smaller area will go under a warning, which means that you need to take cover in your safe place immediately.

If you are outside or in a mobile/manufactured home when a tornado warning is issued, it is important to find an indoor sturdy structure like a house or clubhouse to take shelter in immediately.

Once inside, head to the lowest level and go into the most interior room. This will often be a bathroom or closet, the idea is to create as much space between yourself and the outside as possible.

The best place to be in a tornado warning is underground in a basement or storm shelter. Make sure before you head there though that you are wearing sturdy, closed toed shoes in case you need to walk through debris after the storm.

Taking the time to make a plan and stay weather aware is essential to saving lives. Remember that it is important to have multiple ways to get information like watches and warnings in your area. One way to do that is by downloading the NBC4 mobile weather app.