Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio a good time to review safety plans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The spring months in Ohio and the Midwest are periodically active, with rounds of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain that sometimes results in flash flooding.

The third week of March has been designated Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 21-27). On Wednesday, March 24, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9:50 a.m., when tornado sirens will sound across state.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service (NWS) encourage “everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask per local directives.” Sheltering-in-place, while discussing storm safety guidelines with family and co-workers, is the safest option related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NWS.

During a tornado warning, the best place to be is in a basement or tornado shelter. If you don’t have a basement, go to an interior room on the lowest floor, especially a closet or bathroom, putting as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

Understanding the difference between a watch and a warning is essential to public safety. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather over a broad area, issued hours in advance, while a warning means to take shelter immediately because a storm or flooding is imminent.

Flash floods take more lives in the U.S. than any other form of severe weather. As little as 6 inches of moving water can sweep a person away, and a foot or more will float a vehicle, including large cars and SUVs. The familiar NWS refrain is, “Turn around, don’t drown,” if you encounter high water on roadways.

Make sure you have a safety kit that includes first aid necessities, nonperishable food, bottles of water, a flashlight plus extra batteries, and a cellphone charger, if you need to call for help or notify family or friends.

The NWS recommends that now, during quiet conditions, is the best time to prepare for severe weather, not during an emergency. To stay up to date with the latest weather conditions and receive alerts in your area, download the NBC4 mobile weather app.

To learn more about Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week, visit: https://www.weather.gov/cle/SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek.