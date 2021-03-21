Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 1: Preparedness

Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 21-27. This is a week dedicated to making sure that everyone plans ahead so they can stay safe and weather aware this spring.

Now, when we have calm, quiet weather conditions is the time to make sure that you have a plan and are prepared for severe weather. A big part of being prepared for severe weather is knowing the difference between a watch and a warning.

Generally speaking, a watch will be issued first, several hours before the weather event. A watch will cover a large area, sometimes an entire state and be issued hours before severe weather arrives. A warning on the other time means that the event is imitate or actively occurring. At this point, you need to make sure that you are activating your plan.

One example of this is with severe thunderstorms. A thunderstorm will be labeled severe if it is capable of producing wind speeds reaching 58 miles per hour or greater, hail 1 inch in diameter, or if a tornado is possible. Because of these threats, it is important to continue to monitor the weather closely so you can take cover if a warning is issued.

It is also important to make a plan for tornadoes. If a tornado watch is issued, it means that weather conditions are favorable for severe storms to produce a tornado, so you should monitor the conditions closely and have a plan of action. As soon as a tornado warning is issued it means that a tornado has been indicated, so you need to take shelter immediately.

So, let’s review some of the best and most dangerous places to be during a storm. It is important to be make a plan now so that you can avoid outdoor spaces have plenty of time to get to another location if you live in manufactured home. Overpasses, are also a bad place to be since they can become a wind tunnel during a storm.

A better option would be to go inside a sturdy building like a well-constructed home. Once inside, go to the most interior room, which is often a bathroom or closet. The idea with this is to put as much space, and as many walls as possible between you and the dangerous storm outside.

The best option, especially during a tornado is to seek shelter in the basement of your home or to go to a tornado shelter.

Flooding can also be dangerous, especially for drivers. During a flood warning, it is important to find or stay on high ground.

If you are driving and come across a flooded roadway, it is never safe to cross it. Instead, practice the saying “turn around, don’t drown!”

There are also several ways to prepare your home for a flood risk. Start by knowing your risk: are you in a flood plain? Does your insurance cover flooding? Then, take precautions like making sure that outside drains can flow freely and are free from leaves and other debris.

As we head into the spring season, it is also important to make sure that you have an updated safety kit. Within this kit, you should include things like a first aid kit, nonperishable food, water, a flashlight with extra batteries and a charger for your cell phone so you can call for help if you need to.

Remember, the best time to prepare is now when the weather is calm. That way you can put your plan into action during severe weather. To stay up to date with the latest weather conditions and even get alerts on watches and warnings in your area, download the NBC4 mobile weather app.

To learn more about Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week, visit https://www.weather.gov/cle/SevereWeatherAwarenessWeek.