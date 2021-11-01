COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 53

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly, chance of sprinkles. Low 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably cool. High 48

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. High 47 (30)

Thursday: Mixed clouds and sun. High 46 (32)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

In the wake of a cold front that crossed the region last night today will be a cool day. Yesterday’s high was 59, right on average. Today’s high will be several degrees below that thanks to cooler air filtering in from the west for the first day of November. Skies will continue to clear this morning.



Patchy frost is possible in low-lying, frost prone areas especially to the west as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Mostly we should be frost-free with the Columbus low closer to 39.

We will start today with plenty of sunshine but there will be more high level and mid-level clouds through the day. It will be several degrees cooler this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will move into the Ohio Valley tomorrow. High temperatures will be about 10-degrees below normal. The rest of the week will be unseasonably cold with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

Happy Monday!!!

-Bob