Not as windy and a cooler start to the work week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Mostly clear, chilly wind. Temp: 30-35

Today: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High 47

Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 42

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. 24/44

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. 31/57

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild. 44/62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What a difference a day can make. Though it will still be a little breezy, today won’t be like yesterday. Thanks to high pressure taking control weather in the Ohio Valley will consist of sunshine and much lighter winds, in the 10mph range rather than 60ish. We will also shave almost 10-degrees off the high temperature. The average is in the low 50s. Today’s high will be in the mid to upper 40s.



Tonight skies will become partly cloudy because of a weak disturbance crossing the Great Lakes and a dry front crossing Central Ohio. Thanks to that weak boundary overnight lows will be near normal in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow through the rest of the work week it looks like high pressure will continue to give us sunny days and clear nights. Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday but a warming trend will cover Thursday through the weekend.

I hope your Monday goes well.

-Bob